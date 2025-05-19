QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LEE
Tornare a Azioni

LEE: Lee Enterprises Incorporated

5.40 USD 0.05 (0.93%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LEE ha avuto una variazione del 0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.23 e ad un massimo di 5.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Lee Enterprises Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LEE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.23 5.62
Intervallo Annuale
3.82 19.63
Chiusura Precedente
5.35
Apertura
5.37
Bid
5.40
Ask
5.70
Minimo
5.23
Massimo
5.62
Volume
60
Variazione giornaliera
0.93%
Variazione Mensile
27.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-49.86%
Variazione Annuale
-37.93%
21 settembre, domenica