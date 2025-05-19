通貨 / LEE
LEE: Lee Enterprises Incorporated
5.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEEの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.12の安値と5.35の高値で取引されました。
Lee Enterprises Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LEE News
- Earnings call transcript: Lee Enterprises Q3 2025 reports wider EPS loss
- Lee Enterprises Q3 FY2025 slides: Digital revenue reaches 55% amid continued transformation
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lee Enterprises earnings missed by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- New York Times Co. (NYT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here’s how many people leave a news article when asked to pay
- Lee Enterprises names Nathan Bekke as chief operating officer
- Tariffs, North Korea Cast Shadow Over Lee’s First Day in Office
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $6.24 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $7.15 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises Hosts Live Drawing Series with VeeFriends and Award-Winning Editorial Cartoonists May 20 and May 22
1日のレンジ
5.12 5.35
1年のレンジ
3.82 19.63
- 以前の終値
- 5.35
- 始値
- 5.24
- 買値
- 5.35
- 買値
- 5.65
- 安値
- 5.12
- 高値
- 5.35
- 出来高
- 42
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -50.32%
- 1年の変化
- -38.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K