통화 / LEE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LEE: Lee Enterprises Incorporated
5.40 USD 0.05 (0.93%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LEE 환율이 오늘 0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.23이고 고가는 5.62이었습니다.
Lee Enterprises Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEE News
- Earnings call transcript: Lee Enterprises Q3 2025 reports wider EPS loss
- Lee Enterprises Q3 FY2025 slides: Digital revenue reaches 55% amid continued transformation
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lee Enterprises earnings missed by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- New York Times Co. (NYT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here’s how many people leave a news article when asked to pay
- Lee Enterprises names Nathan Bekke as chief operating officer
- Tariffs, North Korea Cast Shadow Over Lee’s First Day in Office
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $6.24 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $7.15 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises Hosts Live Drawing Series with VeeFriends and Award-Winning Editorial Cartoonists May 20 and May 22
일일 변동 비율
5.23 5.62
년간 변동
3.82 19.63
- 이전 종가
- 5.35
- 시가
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.40
- Ask
- 5.70
- 저가
- 5.23
- 고가
- 5.62
- 볼륨
- 60
- 일일 변동
- 0.93%
- 월 변동
- 27.06%
- 6개월 변동
- -49.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.93%
20 9월, 토요일