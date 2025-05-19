货币 / LEE
LEE: Lee Enterprises Incorporated
5.35 USD 0.53 (9.01%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LEE汇率已更改-9.01%。当日，交易品种以低点5.12和高点5.63进行交易。
关注Lee Enterprises Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEE新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Lee Enterprises Q3 2025 reports wider EPS loss
- Lee Enterprises Q3 FY2025 slides: Digital revenue reaches 55% amid continued transformation
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lee Enterprises earnings missed by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- New York Times Co. (NYT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here’s how many people leave a news article when asked to pay
- Lee Enterprises names Nathan Bekke as chief operating officer
- Tariffs, North Korea Cast Shadow Over Lee’s First Day in Office
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $6.24 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises stock hits 52-week low at $7.15 amid downturn
- Lee Enterprises Hosts Live Drawing Series with VeeFriends and Award-Winning Editorial Cartoonists May 20 and May 22
日范围
5.12 5.63
年范围
3.82 19.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.88
- 开盘价
- 5.53
- 卖价
- 5.35
- 买价
- 5.65
- 最低价
- 5.12
- 最高价
- 5.63
- 交易量
- 51
- 日变化
- -9.01%
- 月变化
- 25.88%
- 6个月变化
- -50.32%
- 年变化
- -38.51%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值