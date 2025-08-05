Moedas / IFF
IFF: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
63.65 USD 0.33 (0.52%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IFF para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.33 e o mais alto foi 64.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IFF Notícias
Faixa diária
63.33 64.00
Faixa anual
63.26 106.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.32
- Open
- 63.82
- Bid
- 63.65
- Ask
- 63.95
- Low
- 63.33
- High
- 64.00
- Volume
- 139
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.75%
- Mudança anual
- -39.30%
