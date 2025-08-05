Divisas / IFF
IFF: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
63.32 USD 1.15 (1.78%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IFF de hoy ha cambiado un -1.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 65.25.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IFF News
- Mizuho rebaja a Huntsman por presión de importaciones chinas y riesgo de dividendos
- Carrier Global stock price target lowered to $75 from $87 at RBC Capital
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- International Flavors' DEB Platform Announces Commercial Debut
- International Flavors & Fragrances upgraded on potential food ingredients sale
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Carrier Global appoints Beril Yildiz as chief accounting officer
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- These Eli Lilly executives have been scooping up stock after its big drop
- International Flavors (IFF) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target lowered by BofA
- International Flavors & Fragrances Q2: A Good Business With A Bad Balance Sheet (IFF)
- Wells Fargo lowers International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IFF)
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- International Flavors & Fragrances stock hits 52-week low at $65.80
- IFF Q2 2025 presentation: 3% currency-neutral growth amid portfolio reshaping
- UBS lowers International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target on margin concerns
- IFF (IFF) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Rango diario
63.26 65.25
Rango anual
63.26 106.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 64.47
- Open
- 64.52
- Bid
- 63.32
- Ask
- 63.62
- Low
- 63.26
- High
- 65.25
- Volumen
- 4.563 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.78%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.18%
- Cambio anual
- -39.61%
