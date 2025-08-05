Valute / IFF
IFF: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
63.53 USD 0.23 (0.36%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IFF ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.10 e ad un massimo di 64.53.
Segui le dinamiche di International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.10 64.53
Intervallo Annuale
63.10 106.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.76
- Apertura
- 64.20
- Bid
- 63.53
- Ask
- 63.83
- Minimo
- 63.10
- Massimo
- 64.53
- Volume
- 4.342 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -39.41%
20 settembre, sabato