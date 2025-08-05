QuotazioniSezioni
IFF: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

63.53 USD 0.23 (0.36%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IFF ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.10 e ad un massimo di 64.53.

Segui le dinamiche di International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.10 64.53
Intervallo Annuale
63.10 106.78
Chiusura Precedente
63.76
Apertura
64.20
Bid
63.53
Ask
63.83
Minimo
63.10
Massimo
64.53
Volume
4.342 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.36%
Variazione Mensile
-4.74%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.91%
Variazione Annuale
-39.41%
20 settembre, sabato