IFF: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
64.52 USD 0.13 (0.20%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IFF exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.30 and at a high of 64.82.
Follow International Flavors & Fragrances Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IFF News
- Mizuho downgrades Huntsman on China import pressure, dividend risk
- Carrier Global stock price target lowered to $75 from $87 at RBC Capital
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- International Flavors' DEB Platform Announces Commercial Debut
- International Flavors & Fragrances upgraded on potential food ingredients sale
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Carrier Global appoints Beril Yildiz as chief accounting officer
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- These Eli Lilly executives have been scooping up stock after its big drop
- International Flavors (IFF) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target lowered by BofA
- International Flavors & Fragrances Q2: A Good Business With A Bad Balance Sheet (IFF)
- Wells Fargo lowers International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IFF)
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- International Flavors & Fragrances stock hits 52-week low at $65.80
- IFF Q2 2025 presentation: 3% currency-neutral growth amid portfolio reshaping
- UBS lowers International Flavors & Fragrances stock price target on margin concerns
- IFF (IFF) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- International Flavors (IFF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Morning Bid: Fed coos, Palantir soars
Daily Range
64.30 64.82
Year Range
63.96 106.78
- Previous Close
- 64.39
- Open
- 64.56
- Bid
- 64.52
- Ask
- 64.82
- Low
- 64.30
- High
- 64.82
- Volume
- 1.535 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.63%
- Year Change
- -38.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%