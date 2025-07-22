Moedas / IDYA
IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc
24.44 USD 0.28 (1.13%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDYA para hoje mudou para -1.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.28 e o mais alto foi 25.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IDYA Notícias
Faixa diária
24.28 25.18
Faixa anual
13.45 32.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.72
- Open
- 24.69
- Bid
- 24.44
- Ask
- 24.74
- Low
- 24.28
- High
- 25.18
- Volume
- 1.496 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 49.66%
- Mudança anual
- -23.19%
