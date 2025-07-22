Valute / IDYA
IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc
25.74 USD 0.48 (1.83%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IDYA ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.27 e ad un massimo di 26.22.
Segui le dinamiche di IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IDYA News
- Mizuho riconferma rating Outperform per Ideaya Biosciences a $44
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Ideaya Biosciences stock at $44
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $38 from $36 at RBC Capital
- Ideaya Biosciences stock falls despite positive R&D Day updates
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:IDYA)
- IDEAYA reports promising results in urothelial cancer treatment trial
- Ideaya Biosciences shares jump on promising lung cancer drug data
- IDEAYA reports positive interim data for eye cancer treatment
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $45 at Citizens JMP
- Ideaya and Hengrui report promising data for DLL3-targeted cancer drug
- IDEAYA enrolls first lung cancer patient in targeted therapy trial
- Barclays initiates Ideaya Biosciences stock with Overweight rating
- Ideaya Biosciences stock initiated with Market Outperform rating by Citizens JMP
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $74 by JPMorgan
- IDEAYA Biosciences submits IND for new cancer drug IDE892
- Ideaya Biosciences stock surges after $210 million licensing deal with Servier
- IDEAYA Biosciences announces agenda for upcoming R&D day
- IDEAYA (IDYA) Q2 Net Loss Improves 27%
- Ideaya Biosciences earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Mizuho lowers Ideaya Biosciences stock price target to $43 on pipeline review
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- IDEAYA to present phase 2 data on uveal melanoma drug at ESMO
- Hengrui to present phase 1 data on DLL3-targeting lung cancer drug
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.27 26.22
Intervallo Annuale
13.45 32.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.22
- Apertura
- 26.22
- Bid
- 25.74
- Ask
- 26.04
- Minimo
- 25.27
- Massimo
- 26.22
- Volume
- 2.457 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.11%
20 settembre, sabato