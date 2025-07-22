QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IDYA
IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc

25.74 USD 0.48 (1.83%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IDYA ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.27 e ad un massimo di 26.22.

Segui le dinamiche di IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.27 26.22
Intervallo Annuale
13.45 32.67
Chiusura Precedente
26.22
Apertura
26.22
Bid
25.74
Ask
26.04
Minimo
25.27
Massimo
26.22
Volume
2.457 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.83%
Variazione Mensile
-1.00%
Variazione Semestrale
57.62%
Variazione Annuale
-19.11%
