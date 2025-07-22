FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IDYA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc

25.74 USD 0.48 (1.83%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IDYA fiyatı bugün -1.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDYA haberleri

Günlük aralık
25.27 26.22
Yıllık aralık
13.45 32.67
Önceki kapanış
26.22
Açılış
26.22
Satış
25.74
Alış
26.04
Düşük
25.27
Yüksek
26.22
Hacim
2.457 K
Günlük değişim
-1.83%
Aylık değişim
-1.00%
6 aylık değişim
57.62%
Yıllık değişim
-19.11%
21 Eylül, Pazar