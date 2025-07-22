Dövizler / IDYA
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc
25.74 USD 0.48 (1.83%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IDYA fiyatı bugün -1.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.22 aralığında işlem gördü.
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDYA haberleri
- Mizuho, Ideaya Biosciences hissesi için Outperform notunu 44 dolar hedef fiyatla yineledi
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Ideaya Biosciences stock at $44
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $38 from $36 at RBC Capital
- Ideaya Biosciences stock falls despite positive R&D Day updates
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:IDYA)
- IDEAYA reports promising results in urothelial cancer treatment trial
- Ideaya Biosciences shares jump on promising lung cancer drug data
- IDEAYA reports positive interim data for eye cancer treatment
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $45 at Citizens JMP
- Ideaya and Hengrui report promising data for DLL3-targeted cancer drug
- IDEAYA enrolls first lung cancer patient in targeted therapy trial
- Barclays initiates Ideaya Biosciences stock with Overweight rating
- Ideaya Biosciences stock initiated with Market Outperform rating by Citizens JMP
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $74 by JPMorgan
- IDEAYA Biosciences submits IND for new cancer drug IDE892
- Ideaya Biosciences stock surges after $210 million licensing deal with Servier
- IDEAYA Biosciences announces agenda for upcoming R&D day
- IDEAYA (IDYA) Q2 Net Loss Improves 27%
- Ideaya Biosciences earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Mizuho lowers Ideaya Biosciences stock price target to $43 on pipeline review
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- IDEAYA to present phase 2 data on uveal melanoma drug at ESMO
- Hengrui to present phase 1 data on DLL3-targeting lung cancer drug
Günlük aralık
25.27 26.22
Yıllık aralık
13.45 32.67
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.22
- Açılış
- 26.22
- Satış
- 25.74
- Alış
- 26.04
- Düşük
- 25.27
- Yüksek
- 26.22
- Hacim
- 2.457 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.83%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 57.62%
- Yıllık değişim
- -19.11%
21 Eylül, Pazar