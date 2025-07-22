货币 / IDYA
IDYA: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc
24.94 USD 0.22 (0.89%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IDYA汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点24.56和高点25.09进行交易。
关注IDEAYA Biosciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDYA新闻
- 美银美林重申Ideaya Biosciences股票"跑赢大盘"评级，目标价44美元
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Ideaya Biosciences stock at $44
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $38 from $36 at RBC Capital
- Ideaya Biosciences stock falls despite positive R&D Day updates
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:IDYA)
- IDEAYA reports promising results in urothelial cancer treatment trial
- Ideaya Biosciences shares jump on promising lung cancer drug data
- IDEAYA reports positive interim data for eye cancer treatment
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $45 at Citizens JMP
- Ideaya and Hengrui report promising data for DLL3-targeted cancer drug
- IDEAYA enrolls first lung cancer patient in targeted therapy trial
- Barclays initiates Ideaya Biosciences stock with Overweight rating
- Ideaya Biosciences stock initiated with Market Outperform rating by Citizens JMP
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $74 by JPMorgan
- IDEAYA Biosciences submits IND for new cancer drug IDE892
- Ideaya Biosciences stock surges after $210 million licensing deal with Servier
- IDEAYA Biosciences announces agenda for upcoming R&D day
- IDEAYA (IDYA) Q2 Net Loss Improves 27%
- Ideaya Biosciences earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Mizuho lowers Ideaya Biosciences stock price target to $43 on pipeline review
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- IDEAYA to present phase 2 data on uveal melanoma drug at ESMO
- Hengrui to present phase 1 data on DLL3-targeting lung cancer drug
日范围
24.56 25.09
年范围
13.45 32.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.72
- 开盘价
- 24.69
- 卖价
- 24.94
- 买价
- 25.24
- 最低价
- 24.56
- 最高价
- 25.09
- 交易量
- 362
- 日变化
- 0.89%
- 月变化
- -4.08%
- 6个月变化
- 52.73%
- 年变化
- -21.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值