Moedas / HEI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HEI: Heico Corporation
316.96 USD 5.67 (1.76%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HEI para hoje mudou para -1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 316.66 e o mais alto foi 324.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Heico Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEI Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- If You Invested $1000 in Heico Corporation 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
- Jefferies reduz preço-alvo da TransDigm para US$ 1.490 devido a preocupações com o mercado de reposição
- TransDigm stock price target lowered to $1,490 by Jefferies on aftermarket concerns
- Why Heico Corporation (HEI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- BofA Securities raises Heico stock price target to $400 on market share gains
- Defense Giant Lands Record $9.8 Billion Missile Order. Why It Lags Its Peers.
- Heico (HEI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is Heico (HEI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- HEICO's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- HEICO stock price target lowered to $350 by RBC Capital on margin miss
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Into Nvidia, Tesla Breaks Out; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points
- HEICO Corporation (HEI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Truist Securities raises Heico stock price target to $366 on strong demand
- Heico stock price target raised to $360 from $352 at Stifel on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Heico beats Q3 2025 expectations, stock rises
- Why Heico Stock Is Up Today
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
Faixa diária
316.66 324.21
Faixa anual
216.68 335.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 322.63
- Open
- 323.25
- Bid
- 316.96
- Ask
- 317.26
- Low
- 316.66
- High
- 324.21
- Volume
- 522
- Mudança diária
- -1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.42%
- Mudança anual
- 20.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh