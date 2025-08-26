Dövizler / HEI
HEI: Heico Corporation
318.61 USD 3.03 (0.94%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HEI fiyatı bugün -0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 318.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 323.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Heico Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
318.14 323.37
Yıllık aralık
216.68 335.75
- Önceki kapanış
- 321.64
- Açılış
- 323.37
- Satış
- 318.61
- Alış
- 318.91
- Düşük
- 318.14
- Yüksek
- 323.37
- Hacim
- 383
- Günlük değişim
- -0.94%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- 21.38%
21 Eylül, Pazar