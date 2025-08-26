Valute / HEI
HEI: Heico Corporation
318.61 USD 3.03 (0.94%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HEI ha avuto una variazione del -0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 318.14 e ad un massimo di 323.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Heico Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
318.14 323.37
Intervallo Annuale
216.68 335.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 321.64
- Apertura
- 323.37
- Bid
- 318.61
- Ask
- 318.91
- Minimo
- 318.14
- Massimo
- 323.37
- Volume
- 383
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.38%
20 settembre, sabato