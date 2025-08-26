通貨 / HEI
HEI: Heico Corporation
321.64 USD 4.68 (1.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HEIの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり315.97の安値と321.89の高値で取引されました。
Heico Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HEI News
1日のレンジ
315.97 321.89
1年のレンジ
216.68 335.75
- 以前の終値
- 316.96
- 始値
- 316.24
- 買値
- 321.64
- 買値
- 321.94
- 安値
- 315.97
- 高値
- 321.89
- 出来高
- 356
- 1日の変化
- 1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.19%
- 1年の変化
- 22.54%
