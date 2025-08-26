クォートセクション
通貨 / HEI
株に戻る

HEI: Heico Corporation

321.64 USD 4.68 (1.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HEIの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり315.97の安値と321.89の高値で取引されました。

Heico Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HEI News

1日のレンジ
315.97 321.89
1年のレンジ
216.68 335.75
以前の終値
316.96
始値
316.24
買値
321.64
買値
321.94
安値
315.97
高値
321.89
出来高
356
1日の変化
1.48%
1ヶ月の変化
3.36%
6ヶ月の変化
21.19%
1年の変化
22.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K