HEI: Heico Corporation
323.89 USD 4.73 (1.48%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HEI exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 318.84 and at a high of 324.32.
Follow Heico Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
318.84 324.32
Year Range
216.68 335.75
- Previous Close
- 319.16
- Open
- 318.84
- Bid
- 323.89
- Ask
- 324.19
- Low
- 318.84
- High
- 324.32
- Volume
- 326
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- 4.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.03%
- Year Change
- 23.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%