통화 / HEI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HEI: Heico Corporation
318.61 USD 3.03 (0.94%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HEI 환율이 오늘 -0.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 318.14이고 고가는 323.37이었습니다.
Heico Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEI News
- Here's Why Heico Corporation (HEI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- If You Invested $1000 in Heico Corporation 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
- 트랜스다임 목표 주가, 제프리스, 애프터마켓 우려로 1,490달러로 하향
- TransDigm stock price target lowered to $1,490 by Jefferies on aftermarket concerns
- Why Heico Corporation (HEI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- BofA Securities raises Heico stock price target to $400 on market share gains
- Defense Giant Lands Record $9.8 Billion Missile Order. Why It Lags Its Peers.
- Heico (HEI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is Heico (HEI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- HEICO's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- HEICO stock price target lowered to $350 by RBC Capital on margin miss
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Into Nvidia, Tesla Breaks Out; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points
- HEICO Corporation (HEI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Truist Securities raises Heico stock price target to $366 on strong demand
- Heico stock price target raised to $360 from $352 at Stifel on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Heico beats Q3 2025 expectations, stock rises
- Why Heico Stock Is Up Today
일일 변동 비율
318.14 323.37
년간 변동
216.68 335.75
- 이전 종가
- 321.64
- 시가
- 323.37
- Bid
- 318.61
- Ask
- 318.91
- 저가
- 318.14
- 고가
- 323.37
- 볼륨
- 383
- 일일 변동
- -0.94%
- 월 변동
- 2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.04%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.38%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K