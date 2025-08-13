Moedas / HBI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HBI: Hanesbrands Inc
6.29 USD 0.02 (0.32%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HBI para hoje mudou para 0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.24 e o mais alto foi 6.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hanesbrands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBI Notícias
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- Ralph Lauren Executes Its Core Priorities, Outlines Long-Term View
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- Is Columbia Set for Growth on ACCELERATE and Brand Momentum?
- lululemon or Hanesbrands: Which Apparel Stock Wears the Crown Now?
- lululemon Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Tumbles on Downbeat View
- BrilliA Inc Soars Over 87% After Hours Following Cash Dividend Announcement - BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA), Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- Urban Outfitters Stock Falls 5% Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat
- Guess? Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 6% Y/Y
- PVH Corp Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains on Raised FY25 Revenue View
- lululemon Stock Drops 37% in 3 Months: A Bargain Buy or Time to Sell?
- Brown & Brown announces business segment reorganization after recent acquisition
- Will Gildan's HanesBrands Deal Create a Global Apparel Powerhouse?
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $68 from $61 at RBC Capital
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $70 by BMO Capital
- Hanesbrands stock rating upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo on acquisition news
- Gildan Activewear And Hanesbrands Tie The Knot (NYSE:GIL)
- Breaking: S&P, Nasdaq Hit Records as Tech Stocks Ignite Rally
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- HanesBrands is being bought out, but the stock is falling. Here’s why.
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Hanesbrands stock amid acquisition talks
- Wells Fargo raises Hanesbrands stock price target to $5 on takeover reports
Faixa diária
6.24 6.38
Faixa anual
3.96 9.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.27
- Open
- 6.38
- Bid
- 6.29
- Ask
- 6.59
- Low
- 6.24
- High
- 6.38
- Volume
- 1.326 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.82%
- Mudança anual
- -13.84%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh