通貨 / HBI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HBI: Hanesbrands Inc
6.28 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HBIの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.24の安値と6.38の高値で取引されました。
Hanesbrands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBI News
- 4 Textile - Apparel Stocks in Focus Amid Consumer Caution & Cost Woes
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- Ralph Lauren Executes Its Core Priorities, Outlines Long-Term View
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- ブラウン・アンド・ブラウン株、90.3ドルで52週安値を記録
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- Is Columbia Set for Growth on ACCELERATE and Brand Momentum?
- lululemon or Hanesbrands: Which Apparel Stock Wears the Crown Now?
- lululemon Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Tumbles on Downbeat View
- BrilliA Inc Soars Over 87% After Hours Following Cash Dividend Announcement - BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA), Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- Urban Outfitters Stock Falls 5% Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat
- Guess? Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 6% Y/Y
- PVH Corp Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains on Raised FY25 Revenue View
- lululemon Stock Drops 37% in 3 Months: A Bargain Buy or Time to Sell?
- Brown & Brown announces business segment reorganization after recent acquisition
- Will Gildan's HanesBrands Deal Create a Global Apparel Powerhouse?
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $68 from $61 at RBC Capital
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $70 by BMO Capital
- Hanesbrands stock rating upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo on acquisition news
- Gildan Activewear And Hanesbrands Tie The Knot (NYSE:GIL)
- Breaking: S&P, Nasdaq Hit Records as Tech Stocks Ignite Rally
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- HanesBrands is being bought out, but the stock is falling. Here’s why.
1日のレンジ
6.24 6.38
1年のレンジ
3.96 9.10
- 以前の終値
- 6.27
- 始値
- 6.38
- 買値
- 6.28
- 買値
- 6.58
- 安値
- 6.24
- 高値
- 6.38
- 出来高
- 4.922 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.65%
- 1年の変化
- -13.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K