HBI: Hanesbrands Inc
6.43 USD 0.15 (2.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBI ha avuto una variazione del 2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.26 e ad un massimo di 6.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Hanesbrands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HBI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.26 6.44
Intervallo Annuale
3.96 9.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.28
- Apertura
- 6.29
- Bid
- 6.43
- Ask
- 6.73
- Minimo
- 6.26
- Massimo
- 6.44
- Volume
- 10.207 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.92%
20 settembre, sabato