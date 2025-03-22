Moedas / GTY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GTY: Getty Realty Corporation
27.66 USD 0.12 (0.43%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GTY para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.62 e o mais alto foi 27.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Getty Realty Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTY Notícias
- Getty Realty Stock: Less Than 12x Earnings, 6.5% Yield. What More Can You Ask For? (GTY)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: Getty Realty misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Getty Realty updates federal income tax disclosure in recent SEC filing
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating for Getty Realty stock
- Getty earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Getty Realty Q2 2025 presentation: AFFO growth and raised guidance
- Getty Realty (GTY) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Getty Realty declares $0.47 per share quarterly dividend
- Getty Realty stock hits 52-week low at 26.63 USD
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th, 2025
- Prologis (PLD) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Getty Realty: Undervalued REIT Poised For A Recovery (NYSE:GTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Getty Realty (GTY): Could See Selling Pressure Ahead, But 6% Yield Is Attractive
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- This Merit Medical Systems Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)
- Getty Realty Stock: Limited Downside And Room To Grow (NYSE:GTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
Faixa diária
27.62 27.89
Faixa anual
26.42 33.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.78
- Open
- 27.80
- Bid
- 27.66
- Ask
- 27.96
- Low
- 27.62
- High
- 27.89
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- -0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.52%
- Mudança anual
- -13.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh