Divisas / GTY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GTY: Getty Realty Corporation
27.78 USD 0.04 (0.14%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GTY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Getty Realty Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTY News
- Getty Realty Stock: Less Than 12x Earnings, 6.5% Yield. What More Can You Ask For? (GTY)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: Getty Realty misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Getty Realty updates federal income tax disclosure in recent SEC filing
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating for Getty Realty stock
- Getty earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Getty Realty Q2 2025 presentation: AFFO growth and raised guidance
- Getty Realty (GTY) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Getty Realty declares $0.47 per share quarterly dividend
- Getty Realty stock hits 52-week low at 26.63 USD
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th, 2025
- Prologis (PLD) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Getty Realty: Undervalued REIT Poised For A Recovery (NYSE:GTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Getty Realty (GTY): Could See Selling Pressure Ahead, But 6% Yield Is Attractive
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- This Merit Medical Systems Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)
- Getty Realty Stock: Limited Downside And Room To Grow (NYSE:GTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
Rango diario
27.72 28.19
Rango anual
26.42 33.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.74
- Open
- 27.90
- Bid
- 27.78
- Ask
- 28.08
- Low
- 27.72
- High
- 28.19
- Volumen
- 456
- Cambio diario
- 0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.13%
- Cambio anual
- -12.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B