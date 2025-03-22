CotizacionesSecciones
GTY: Getty Realty Corporation

27.78 USD 0.04 (0.14%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GTY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.19.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
27.72 28.19
Rango anual
26.42 33.85
Cierres anteriores
27.74
Open
27.90
Bid
27.78
Ask
28.08
Low
27.72
High
28.19
Volumen
456
Cambio diario
0.14%
Cambio mensual
-2.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.13%
Cambio anual
-12.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B