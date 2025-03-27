QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GTY
GTY: Getty Realty Corporation

27.40 USD 0.39 (1.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.39 e ad un massimo di 27.89.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.39 27.89
Intervallo Annuale
26.42 33.85
Chiusura Precedente
27.79
Apertura
27.67
Bid
27.40
Ask
27.70
Minimo
27.39
Massimo
27.89
Volume
286
Variazione giornaliera
-1.40%
Variazione Mensile
-3.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.35%
Variazione Annuale
-13.86%
20 settembre, sabato