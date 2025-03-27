Valute / GTY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GTY: Getty Realty Corporation
27.40 USD 0.39 (1.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.39 e ad un massimo di 27.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Getty Realty Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTY News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Getty Realty Stock: Less Than 12x Earnings, 6.5% Yield. What More Can You Ask For? (GTY)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: Getty Realty misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Getty Realty updates federal income tax disclosure in recent SEC filing
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating for Getty Realty stock
- Getty earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Getty Realty Q2 2025 presentation: AFFO growth and raised guidance
- Getty Realty (GTY) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Getty Realty declares $0.47 per share quarterly dividend
- Getty Realty stock hits 52-week low at 26.63 USD
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th, 2025
- Prologis (PLD) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Getty Realty: Undervalued REIT Poised For A Recovery (NYSE:GTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Getty Realty (GTY): Could See Selling Pressure Ahead, But 6% Yield Is Attractive
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- This Merit Medical Systems Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)
- Getty Realty Stock: Limited Downside And Room To Grow (NYSE:GTY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.39 27.89
Intervallo Annuale
26.42 33.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.79
- Apertura
- 27.67
- Bid
- 27.40
- Ask
- 27.70
- Minimo
- 27.39
- Massimo
- 27.89
- Volume
- 286
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.86%
20 settembre, sabato