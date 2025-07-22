Moedas / GILT
GILT: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
11.31 USD 0.17 (1.53%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GILT para hoje mudou para 1.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.21 e o mais alto foi 11.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GILT Notícias
Faixa diária
11.21 11.52
Faixa anual
4.83 11.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.14
- Open
- 11.21
- Bid
- 11.31
- Ask
- 11.61
- Low
- 11.21
- High
- 11.52
- Volume
- 863
- Mudança diária
- 1.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 78.11%
- Mudança anual
- 114.61%
