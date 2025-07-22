Valute / GILT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GILT: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
11.63 USD 0.23 (2.02%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GILT ha avuto una variazione del 2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.39 e ad un massimo di 11.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GILT News
- Top 6 Tech Stocks For Q4
- Globalstar Surges 37% in Three Months: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Gilat Satellite Networks raises $65 million in private share offering
- Gilat DataPath wins $7 million contract for defense SATCOM terminals
- Wall Street Lunch: PepsiCo Gains On News Of Elliott Investment's $4B Stake (undefined:PEP)
- Is Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- What Makes Gilat Satellite (GILT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Gilat stock rises after securing $25 million Peru broadband deal
- Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Collapse In August - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Earnings call transcript: Gilat Satellite Networks beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Gilat Defense Lands Multimillion-Dollar Israeli SATCOM Contract
- Is Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- Israel’s defense ministry awards Gilat multimillion dollar contract
- Will Gilat (GILT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gilat Satellite Networks soars 16% after beating second quarter estimates
- Gilat Satellite earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Globalstar, Iridium Communications and Gilat Satellite Networks
- Gilat Defense secures $8 million contract from Israel’s defense ministry
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Satellite and Communication Industry
- Gilat secures $60 million in orders for Peru broadband upgrade
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.39 11.81
Intervallo Annuale
4.83 11.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.40
- Apertura
- 11.43
- Bid
- 11.63
- Ask
- 11.93
- Minimo
- 11.39
- Massimo
- 11.81
- Volume
- 2.742 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 120.68%
20 settembre, sabato