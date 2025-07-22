通貨 / GILT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GILT: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
11.40 USD 0.26 (2.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GILTの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.21の安値と11.52の高値で取引されました。
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GILT News
- Top 6 Tech Stocks For Q4
- Globalstar Surges 37% in Three Months: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Gilat Satellite Networks raises $65 million in private share offering
- Gilat DataPath wins $7 million contract for defense SATCOM terminals
- Wall Street Lunch: PepsiCo Gains On News Of Elliott Investment's $4B Stake (undefined:PEP)
- Is Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- What Makes Gilat Satellite (GILT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Gilat stock rises after securing $25 million Peru broadband deal
- Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Collapse In August - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Earnings call transcript: Gilat Satellite Networks beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Gilat Defense Lands Multimillion-Dollar Israeli SATCOM Contract
- Is Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- Israel’s defense ministry awards Gilat multimillion dollar contract
- Will Gilat (GILT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gilat Satellite Networks soars 16% after beating second quarter estimates
- Gilat Satellite earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Globalstar, Iridium Communications and Gilat Satellite Networks
- Gilat Defense secures $8 million contract from Israel’s defense ministry
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Satellite and Communication Industry
- Gilat secures $60 million in orders for Peru broadband upgrade
1日のレンジ
11.21 11.52
1年のレンジ
4.83 11.60
- 以前の終値
- 11.14
- 始値
- 11.21
- 買値
- 11.40
- 買値
- 11.70
- 安値
- 11.21
- 高値
- 11.52
- 出来高
- 2.017 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 24.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 79.53%
- 1年の変化
- 116.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K