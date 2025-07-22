クォートセクション
GILT: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

11.40 USD 0.26 (2.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GILTの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.21の安値と11.52の高値で取引されました。

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.21 11.52
1年のレンジ
4.83 11.60
以前の終値
11.14
始値
11.21
買値
11.40
買値
11.70
安値
11.21
高値
11.52
出来高
2.017 K
1日の変化
2.33%
1ヶ月の変化
24.18%
6ヶ月の変化
79.53%
1年の変化
116.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K