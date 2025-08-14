Moedas / GH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GH: Guardant Health Inc
57.10 USD 0.09 (0.16%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GH para hoje mudou para -0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.10 e o mais alto foi 58.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Guardant Health Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GH Notícias
- Former HHS secretary Alex Azar joins Guardant Health’s board
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Guardant Health at Morgan Stanley Conference: Innovations in Cancer Diagnostics
- Guardant Health partners with PathGroup to expand blood test screening
- Guardant Health stock price target raised to $70 from $65 at BTIG
- What's Fueling Tempus AI's Q2 Net Loss Improvement Momentum?
- Why IBD 50's Guardant Health Just Tumbled, Breaking A 67% Monthlong Run
- Guardant Health stock falls 8% despite Evercore ISI’s positive outlook
- Guardant Health stock holds Outperform rating at Leerink after Shield v2 results
- Guardant Health stock drops as Shield V2 algorithm update falls short
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- Guardant Health’s Shield blood test shows 84% sensitivity for colorectal cancer
- Joyce, Guardant Health director, sells $6,584 in shares
- Guardant Health stock hits 52-week high at 64.74 USD
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Cathie Wood Dumps Shopify and Coinbase, Bets Bigger on PagerDuty
- Cathie Wood Sells Shopify and Coinbase Stocks, Adds to PagerDuty (PD) Stake, 8/23/25 - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells Shopify, Coinbase stock; buys PagerDuty
- Guardant Health stock hits 52-week high at 60.69 USD
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- TMO Receives FDA Approval for Oncomine Dx Target Test
- Guardant Health stock reaches 52-week high at 59.25 USD
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Bullish stock, sells Shopify and Guardant Health
Faixa diária
57.10 58.00
Faixa anual
20.14 67.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.19
- Open
- 57.17
- Bid
- 57.10
- Ask
- 57.40
- Low
- 57.10
- High
- 58.00
- Volume
- 350
- Mudança diária
- -0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.44%
- Mudança anual
- 150.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh