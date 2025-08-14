FiyatlarBölümler
GH: Guardant Health Inc

59.15 USD 0.35 (0.60%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GH fiyatı bugün 0.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 58.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.72 aralığında işlem gördü.

Guardant Health Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GH haberleri

Günlük aralık
58.63 59.72
Yıllık aralık
20.14 67.99
Önceki kapanış
58.80
Açılış
59.18
Satış
59.15
Alış
59.45
Düşük
58.63
Yüksek
59.72
Hacim
4.703 K
Günlük değişim
0.60%
Aylık değişim
-10.16%
6 aylık değişim
40.30%
Yıllık değişim
158.98%
21 Eylül, Pazar