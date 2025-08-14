Divisas / GH
GH: Guardant Health Inc
57.19 USD 1.79 (3.23%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GH de hoy ha cambiado un 3.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Guardant Health Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
55.62 58.75
Rango anual
20.14 67.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 55.40
- Open
- 55.67
- Bid
- 57.19
- Ask
- 57.49
- Low
- 55.62
- High
- 58.75
- Volumen
- 6.381 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.65%
- Cambio anual
- 150.39%
