GH: Guardant Health Inc

57.19 USD 1.79 (3.23%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GH de hoy ha cambiado un 3.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Guardant Health Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
55.62 58.75
Rango anual
20.14 67.99
Cierres anteriores
55.40
Open
55.67
Bid
57.19
Ask
57.49
Low
55.62
High
58.75
Volumen
6.381 K
Cambio diario
3.23%
Cambio mensual
-13.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
35.65%
Cambio anual
150.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B