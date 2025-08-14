Valute / GH
GH: Guardant Health Inc
59.15 USD 0.35 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GH ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.63 e ad un massimo di 59.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Guardant Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.63 59.72
Intervallo Annuale
20.14 67.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.80
- Apertura
- 59.18
- Bid
- 59.15
- Ask
- 59.45
- Minimo
- 58.63
- Massimo
- 59.72
- Volume
- 4.703 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 158.98%
20 settembre, sabato