QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GH
Tornare a Azioni

GH: Guardant Health Inc

59.15 USD 0.35 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GH ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.63 e ad un massimo di 59.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Guardant Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.63 59.72
Intervallo Annuale
20.14 67.99
Chiusura Precedente
58.80
Apertura
59.18
Bid
59.15
Ask
59.45
Minimo
58.63
Massimo
59.72
Volume
4.703 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.60%
Variazione Mensile
-10.16%
Variazione Semestrale
40.30%
Variazione Annuale
158.98%
20 settembre, sabato