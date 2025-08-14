クォートセクション
GH: Guardant Health Inc

58.80 USD 1.61 (2.82%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GHの今日の為替レートは、2.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.00の安値と58.91の高値で取引されました。

Guardant Health Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
57.00 58.91
1年のレンジ
20.14 67.99
以前の終値
57.19
始値
57.17
買値
58.80
買値
59.10
安値
57.00
高値
58.91
出来高
4.211 K
1日の変化
2.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.69%
6ヶ月の変化
39.47%
1年の変化
157.44%
