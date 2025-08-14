Währungen / GH
GH: Guardant Health Inc
58.80 USD 1.61 (2.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GH hat sich für heute um 2.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.91 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Guardant Health Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GH News
Tagesspanne
57.00 58.91
Jahresspanne
20.14 67.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.19
- Eröffnung
- 57.17
- Bid
- 58.80
- Ask
- 59.10
- Tief
- 57.00
- Hoch
- 58.91
- Volumen
- 4.211 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.69%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 39.47%
- Jahresänderung
- 157.44%
