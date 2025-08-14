KurseKategorien
GH: Guardant Health Inc

58.80 USD 1.61 (2.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GH hat sich für heute um 2.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.91 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Guardant Health Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
57.00 58.91
Jahresspanne
20.14 67.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
57.19
Eröffnung
57.17
Bid
58.80
Ask
59.10
Tief
57.00
Hoch
58.91
Volumen
4.211 K
Tagesänderung
2.82%
Monatsänderung
-10.69%
6-Monatsänderung
39.47%
Jahresänderung
157.44%
