FAST: Fastenal Company
47.12 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FAST para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.99 e o mais alto foi 47.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fastenal Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
46.99 47.75
Faixa anual
40.14 84.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.25
- Open
- 47.52
- Bid
- 47.12
- Ask
- 47.42
- Low
- 46.99
- High
- 47.75
- Volume
- 11.581 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -39.03%
- Mudança anual
- -33.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh