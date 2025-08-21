통화 / FAST
FAST: Fastenal Company
47.58 USD 0.36 (0.76%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FAST 환율이 오늘 0.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.64이고 고가는 47.76이었습니다.
Fastenal Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAST을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 지금까지 출시된 가장 진보된 EA 버전으로, AI 기반 의사결정 , 멀티 AI 투표 , 동적 거래 로직 이 완전히 통합되어 새롭게 설계되었습니다. 이제 EA는 XAUUSD(골드) M1뿐만 아니라, BTCUSD 와 ETHUSD 도 완전히 지원하며, 고빈도 진입, 스마트 리스크 관리, 완전한 적응성을 제공합니다. OpenRouter 연결 무료 AI 와 고급 필터를 결합하여, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정밀한 거래를 실행할 수 있습니다. 인터랙티브 매뉴얼 V10.1 및 프리셋: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 공식 채널: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 주요 업그레이드: BTCUSD 및 ETHUSD 완전 통합 V10.1에서는 EA가 골드(XAUUSD)에만 제한되지 않습니다. 이제 BTCUSD와 ETHUSD의
Viking Forex Conqueror mt5 eurusd MACD conv diver
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - 이 전문가 어드바이저는 사용자를 위해 특별히 설계, 개발 및 최적화되었습니다. H1 차트주기와 MT5 플랫폼에서 추세의 시작부터 끝까지 모든 단계에서 EURUSD 심볼의 최고 및 최대 기회를 활용할 수 있는 강력한 EA(전문가 조언자)입니다. 지난 3년간 백테스트에서 인상적인 정확도, 성능 및 일관성을 보였습니다. EA는 사냥꾼, 저격수처럼 가격 움직임, 강세 및 추세를 분석하고 인내심을 가지고 최고의 기회를 기다리며 매우 정확하게 작업을 수행합니다. EA는 MOVING AVERAGE CONVERGENCE/DIVERGENCE (MACD) 전략을 기반으로하며 많은 기본 및 독점 지표를 사용합니다. 주요 특징 이 EA는 가격 움직임을 지속적으로 분석하고 최적의 기회를 식별하면 단일 제한 주문을 전송하여 포지션을 개시합니다. 모든 포지션에는 처음부터 고정 목표가 및 고정 손절매가 설정되어 있습니다. 랏도 입력값에 따라 자동으로 계
Blackjack Candle Count
Scott Adam Meldrum
5 (1)
블랙잭 카운팅 EA EA를 조정하는 데 필요한 주요 파라미터를 포함했습니다. AI(바이어스)로 훈련된 로직은 하드코딩되어 있습니다. EA의 속도를 높이기 위해 실행 중인 카운트 출력은 생략되었지만, 로직은 백그라운드에서 정상적으로 작동하고 있습니다. 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 GOLD H2에서 테스트해 보세요! 궁금한 점이 있으면 언제든지 문의해 주세요. 배경 저는 항상 체스, 포커, 블랙잭과 같은 게임에 내재된 전략, 확률, 심리의 복잡한 상호작용에 매료되었습니다. 이들 게임은 단순한 운에 의존하지 않고, 패턴을 이해하고 결과를 예측하며 상대방을 능가하는 전략적 대결을 통해 큰 만족을 줍니다. 예를 들어, 체스는 순수 전략의 대표적인 예입니다. 각 수는 새로운 가능성을 열거나 닫으며, 예지력을 요구하고 상대방의 의도를 몇 수 앞서 예측해야 합니다. 반면, 포커는 심리적인 복잡성을 더해, 성공이 단지 주어진 카드에만 의존하지 않고, 상대를 읽고 효과적으로 블러핑하며 위험을 관리하는 능
FREE
Trade Panel Fast EA
Semih Goksel
TradePanel v77.41 Fast EA - Complete Feature Documentation TradePanel v77.41 Fast EA is for professional traders and released demo mode. TradePanel v77.43 Fast EA Full is available only . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150335 If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140 Core Features 1. Trading Panel Interface Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates) Color-coded i
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit ("virtual TP") and % risk lot size --- full version available on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool! Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation! Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
MACD Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (4)
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is another tool he uses: a 2-line MACD specially set with Phi ratios. This MACD is packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. Obviously, you can turn On and Off this filling feature. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are loo
FREE
EMAs Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are looking also for the MACD -based indicator of this trade
FREE
Fast Fibonacci Grid MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
2.5 (2)
Did you ever feel irritated by manually adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels? Do you ever want to have a tool that was automatically adjust to certain Fibonacci levels with your trading? Well here is a tool for you: Fast Fibonacci indicator and Grid trader allows you to quickly adjust Fibonacci retracement levels or construct Fibonacci extension grid! You can also quickly setup your grid trading based on these levels - only with few clicks. Adjustable graphics, font sizes and graphics panels m
FREE
일일 변동 비율
46.64 47.76
년간 변동
40.14 84.88
- 이전 종가
- 47.22
- 시가
- 47.22
- Bid
- 47.58
- Ask
- 47.88
- 저가
- 46.64
- 고가
- 47.76
- 볼륨
- 14.582 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.76%
- 월 변동
- -3.57%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.33%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K