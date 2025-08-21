Dövizler / FAST
FAST: Fastenal Company
47.58 USD 0.36 (0.76%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FAST fiyatı bugün 0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.76 aralığında işlem gördü.
Fastenal Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAST haberleri
FAST on the Community Forum
FAST için alım-satım uygulamaları
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Blackjack Candle Count
Scott Adam Meldrum
5 (1)
BlackJack Counting EA EA'yı ayarlamak için ihtiyacınız olan temel parametreleri dahil ettim; AI (önyargı) ile eğitilen mantık kod içerisine sabitlenmiştir. EA'nın hızlandırılması için, sürekli sayımın yazdırılması atlanmıştır. Ancak, mantık arka planda çalışmaya devam etmektedir. Demo sürümünü indirin ve GOLD H2 üzerinde test edin! Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa lütfen benimle iletişime geçin. Arka Plan Satranç, poker ve blackjack gibi oyunlarda strateji, olasılık ve psikolojinin iç içe geçtiği karm
FREE
Trade Panel Fast EA
Semih Goksel
TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA - Complete Feature Documentation TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA is for professional traders and released demo mode. TradePanel v77.43 Fast EA Full is available only . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150335 If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140 Core Features 1. Trading Panel Interface Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates) Color-coded i
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit ("virtual TP") and % risk lot size --- full version available on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool! Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation! Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
EMAs Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are looking also for the MACD -based indicator of this trade
FREE
MACD Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (4)
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is another tool he uses: a 2-line MACD specially set with Phi ratios. This MACD is packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. Obviously, you can turn On and Off this filling feature. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are loo
FREE
Fast Fibonacci Grid MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
2.5 (2)
Did you ever feel irritated by manually adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels? Do you ever want to have a tool that was automatically adjust to certain Fibonacci levels with your trading? Well here is a tool for you: Fast Fibonacci indicator and Grid trader allows you to quickly adjust Fibonacci retracement levels or construct Fibonacci extension grid! You can also quickly setup your grid trading based on these levels - only with few clicks. Adjustable graphics, font sizes and graphics panels m
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (1)
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes. that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right. 3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle. colors and positions are fully customizable. enjoy
FREE
Günlük aralık
46.64 47.76
Yıllık aralık
40.14 84.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.22
- Açılış
- 47.22
- Satış
- 47.58
- Alış
- 47.88
- Düşük
- 46.64
- Yüksek
- 47.76
- Hacim
- 14.582 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.76%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -38.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- -33.33%
