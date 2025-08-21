通貨 / FAST
FAST: Fastenal Company
47.22 USD 0.10 (0.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FASTの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.83の安値と47.78の高値で取引されました。
Fastenal Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FAST News
FAST on the Community Forum
FASTの取引アプリ
1日のレンジ
46.83 47.78
1年のレンジ
40.14 84.88
- 以前の終値
- 47.12
- 始値
- 47.22
- 買値
- 47.22
- 買値
- 47.52
- 安値
- 46.83
- 高値
- 47.78
- 出来高
- 11.600 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -38.90%
- 1年の変化
- -33.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K