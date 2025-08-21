クォートセクション
FAST: Fastenal Company

47.22 USD 0.10 (0.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FASTの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.83の安値と47.78の高値で取引されました。

Fastenal Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FASTの取引アプリ

HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりました。 BTCUSDと
Viking Forex Conqueror mt5 eurusd MACD conv diver
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
エキスパート
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - このExpert Advisorは、あなた自身の使用のために特別に設計、開発、最適化されています。 これは (EURUSD) のシンボルで、トレンドのすべてのフェーズで、スタートからフィニッシュまで、H1タイムフレームで、MT5プラットフォーム上で最高かつ最大のチャンスを活用するための強力なエキスパートアドバイザー(EA)です。 過去3年間のバックテストにおいて、印象的な精度、パフォーマンス、一貫性。 このEAは、まるでハンター、スナイパーのように、価格の動き、強さ、トレンドを分析し、最高のチャンスを辛抱強く待ち、極めて正確に仕事をこなします。 このEAは MOVING AVERAGE CONVERGENCE/DIVERGENCE (MACD) 戦略に基づいており、多くのネイティブおよび独自の指標も使用しています。 主な特徴 このEAは継続的に値動きを分析し、最良の機会を特定すると、単一の限定注文を送信し、ポジションを開きます。 すべてのポジションには固定ターゲットと固定ストップロスが最初から設定されています。 ロットも
Blackjack Candle Count
Scott Adam Meldrum
5 (1)
エキスパート
ブラックジャック・カウンティングEA EAの調整に必要な主要パラメーターを含めました。AI（バイアス）でトレーニングされたロジックはハードコーディングされています。 EAの処理速度を上げるため、ランニングカウントの表示は省略されていますが、ロジックはバックグラウンドで正常に動作しています。 デモ版をダウンロードして、GOLD H2でテストしてください！ ご質問があれば、お気軽にお問い合わせください。 背景 私はチェス、ポーカー、そしてブラックジャックのようなゲームにおける戦略、確率、心理学の複雑なダンスに常に魅了されてきました。これらのゲームは単なる運ではなく、パターンの理解、結果の予測、そして相手を出し抜く戦略的な対決であり、計り知れない満足感をもたらします。 たとえば、チェスは純粋な戦略の体現です。一手ごとに道が開かれたり閉ざされたりし、先を見通す力が要求され、相手の意図を何手も先読みする必要があります。ポーカーは心理的複雑性を取り入れ、成功は単に配られるカードだけでなく、相手を読む力、説得力あるブラフ、そしてリスク管理に依存します。 しかし、私が最も魅力を感じるのはブラックジャッ
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
ユーティリティ
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!    Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
EMAs Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
インディケータ
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are looking also for the MACD -based indicator of this trade
FREE
MACD Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (4)
インディケータ
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is another tool he uses: a 2-line MACD specially set with Phi ratios. This MACD is packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. Obviously, you can turn On and Off this filling feature. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are loo
FREE
Fast Fibonacci Grid MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
2.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Did you ever feel irritated by manually adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels? Do you ever want to have a tool that was automatically adjust to certain Fibonacci levels with your trading? Well here is a tool for you: Fast Fibonacci indicator and Grid trader allows you to quickly adjust Fibonacci retracement levels or construct Fibonacci extension grid! You can also quickly setup your grid trading based on these levels - only with few clicks. Adjustable graphics, font sizes and graphics panels m
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (1)
インディケータ
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes.  that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right.  3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle.  colors and positions are fully customizable.  enjoy
FREE
1日のレンジ
46.83 47.78
1年のレンジ
40.14 84.88
以前の終値
47.12
始値
47.22
買値
47.22
買値
47.52
安値
46.83
高値
47.78
出来高
11.600 K
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.30%
6ヶ月の変化
-38.90%
1年の変化
-33.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K