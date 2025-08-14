Moedas / EOG
EOG: EOG Resources Inc
119.83 USD 0.96 (0.79%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EOG para hoje mudou para -0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.74 e o mais alto foi 121.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EOG Resources Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EOG Notícias
Faixa diária
118.74 121.21
Faixa anual
102.56 138.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 120.79
- Open
- 120.07
- Bid
- 119.83
- Ask
- 120.13
- Low
- 118.74
- High
- 121.21
- Volume
- 6.082 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.38%
- Mudança anual
- -0.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh