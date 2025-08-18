FiyatlarBölümler
EOG: EOG Resources Inc

115.95 USD 2.36 (1.99%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EOG fiyatı bugün -1.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 115.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 118.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

EOG Resources Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
115.50 118.25
Yıllık aralık
102.56 138.18
Önceki kapanış
118.31
Açılış
118.14
Satış
115.95
Alış
116.25
Düşük
115.50
Yüksek
118.25
Hacim
5.991 K
Günlük değişim
-1.99%
Aylık değişim
-7.06%
6 aylık değişim
-9.41%
Yıllık değişim
-4.02%
