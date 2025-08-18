Valute / EOG
EOG: EOG Resources Inc
115.95 USD 2.36 (1.99%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EOG ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115.50 e ad un massimo di 118.25.
Segui le dinamiche di EOG Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
115.50 118.25
Intervallo Annuale
102.56 138.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 118.31
- Apertura
- 118.14
- Bid
- 115.95
- Ask
- 116.25
- Minimo
- 115.50
- Massimo
- 118.25
- Volume
- 5.991 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.02%
20 settembre, sabato