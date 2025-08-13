Currencies / EOG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EOG: EOG Resources Inc
121.01 USD 3.48 (2.96%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EOG exchange rate has changed by 2.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.70 and at a high of 121.23.
Follow EOG Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EOG News
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- ConocoPhillips' High-Quality Assets: Key to Long-Term Profitability?
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- ConocoPhillips is Not so Pricey: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- EOG Resources Advances Shale Project With ADNOC in the Middle East
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Strong Balance Sheet to Support ConocoPhillips' Long-Term Stability
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Can ConocoPhillips Sail Through Oil and Natural Gas Price Volatility?
- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference
- EOG Resources at Barclays Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for COP's Upstream Business?
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- ConocoPhillips, EOG Showdown: LNG Growth Story or Shale Drilling Stock?
- Canadian Natural Resources: Growth, Income And Cheap (NYSE:EOG)
- EOG Resources Stock: An Integrated Acquisition And Continued Growth (NYSE:EOG)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Is ConocoPhillips a Bullish Bet Despite Volatile Oil Prices?
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates EOG Resources stock with Buy rating on capital discipline
- EOG Resources at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Insights on Sustainable Growth
- Morgan Stanley initiates Viper Energy stock with Overweight rating
- EOG Resources price target raised to $146 from $140 at Bernstein SocGen
- Will Chevron's Permian Production Strength Power Future Gains?
Daily Range
119.70 121.23
Year Range
102.56 138.18
- Previous Close
- 117.53
- Open
- 119.86
- Bid
- 121.01
- Ask
- 121.31
- Low
- 119.70
- High
- 121.23
- Volume
- 782
- Daily Change
- 2.96%
- Month Change
- -3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.46%
- Year Change
- 0.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%