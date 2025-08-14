Währungen / EOG
EOG: EOG Resources Inc
118.31 USD 1.52 (1.27%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EOG hat sich für heute um -1.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 117.73 bis zu einem Hoch von 120.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die EOG Resources Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EOG News
Tagesspanne
117.73 120.14
Jahresspanne
102.56 138.18
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 119.83
- Eröffnung
- 119.90
- Bid
- 118.31
- Ask
- 118.61
- Tief
- 117.73
- Hoch
- 120.14
- Volumen
- 6.586 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.27%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.57%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.07%
