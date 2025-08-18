Devises / EOG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
EOG: EOG Resources Inc
115.95 USD 2.36 (1.99%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EOG a changé de -1.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 115.50 et à un maximum de 118.25.
Suivez la dynamique EOG Resources Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EOG Nouvelles
- Why ConocoPhillips Stands Out as a High-Resilience Upstream Player
- ExxonMobil's Permian Push: Leveraging Technology for Production Growth
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- ConocoPhillips' High-Quality Assets: Key to Long-Term Profitability?
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- ConocoPhillips is Not so Pricey: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- EOG Resources Advances Shale Project With ADNOC in the Middle East
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Strong Balance Sheet to Support ConocoPhillips' Long-Term Stability
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Can ConocoPhillips Sail Through Oil and Natural Gas Price Volatility?
- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference
- EOG Resources at Barclays Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for COP's Upstream Business?
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- ConocoPhillips, EOG Showdown: LNG Growth Story or Shale Drilling Stock?
- Canadian Natural Resources: Growth, Income And Cheap (NYSE:EOG)
- EOG Resources Stock: An Integrated Acquisition And Continued Growth (NYSE:EOG)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Is ConocoPhillips a Bullish Bet Despite Volatile Oil Prices?
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates EOG Resources stock with Buy rating on capital discipline
- EOG Resources at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Insights on Sustainable Growth
Range quotidien
115.50 118.25
Range Annuel
102.56 138.18
- Clôture Précédente
- 118.31
- Ouverture
- 118.14
- Bid
- 115.95
- Ask
- 116.25
- Plus Bas
- 115.50
- Plus Haut
- 118.25
- Volume
- 5.991 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.99%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.41%
- Changement Annuel
- -4.02%
20 septembre, samedi