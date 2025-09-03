Moedas / CPB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CPB: Campbell Soup Company
33.23 USD 0.30 (0.91%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPB para hoje mudou para 0.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.74 e o mais alto foi 33.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Campbell Soup Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPB Notícias
- Campbell’s declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,39 por ação
- Campbell’s declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Campbell’s appoints Kelly Palumbo as chief accounting officer, details compensation
- Campbell’s appoints Kelly Palumbo as new controller, chief accounting officer
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Campbell's Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB)
- Campbell Soup stock price target raised to $37 by CFRA on cost savings
- The Campbell's Company (CPB) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Campbell Soup price target raised to $31 from $29 at TD Cowen
- Campbell Soup stock price target raised to $39 by Bernstein SocGen
- Campbell Soup stock holds Neutral rating as tariff mitigation improves
- Company News for Sep 4, 2025
- Nasdaq Surges 1% As Alphabet, Apple Gain: Investor Sentiment Edges Lower, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Kraft Heinz’s stock looks like it has bottomed out, one analyst says
- Wall Street Lunch: Gen Z Plans To Slash Holiday Budget (undefined:M)
- Campbell's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Drop 3% Y/Y
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- The Campbell's Company 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CPB)
- Campbell (CPB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid ’Make America Healthy Again’ campaign
- What's Going On With Campbell's Stock Wednesday? - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB)
- Campbell's Posts 1% Revenue Gain in Q4
- Campbell’s tops earnings forecast as cost-conscious consumers continue to cook at home
Faixa diária
32.74 33.29
Faixa anual
29.39 49.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.93
- Open
- 32.81
- Bid
- 33.23
- Ask
- 33.53
- Low
- 32.74
- High
- 33.29
- Volume
- 472
- Mudança diária
- 0.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.03%
- Mudança anual
- -32.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh