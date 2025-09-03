货币 / CPB
CPB: Campbell Soup Company
33.56 USD 0.69 (2.10%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CPB汇率已更改2.10%。当日，交易品种以低点32.82和高点33.72进行交易。
关注Campbell Soup Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
32.82 33.72
年范围
29.39 49.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.87
- 开盘价
- 32.96
- 卖价
- 33.56
- 买价
- 33.86
- 最低价
- 32.82
- 最高价
- 33.72
- 交易量
- 9.830 K
- 日变化
- 2.10%
- 月变化
- 4.78%
- 6个月变化
- -16.20%
- 年变化
- -31.40%
