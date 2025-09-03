KurseKategorien
CPB: Campbell Soup Company

33.57 USD 0.64 (1.94%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CPB hat sich für heute um 1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Campbell Soup Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
32.74 33.82
Jahresspanne
29.39 49.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.93
Eröffnung
32.81
Bid
33.57
Ask
33.87
Tief
32.74
Hoch
33.82
Volumen
9.106 K
Tagesänderung
1.94%
Monatsänderung
4.81%
6-Monatsänderung
-16.18%
Jahresänderung
-31.38%
