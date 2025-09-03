Währungen / CPB
CPB: Campbell Soup Company
33.57 USD 0.64 (1.94%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CPB hat sich für heute um 1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Campbell Soup Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
32.74 33.82
Jahresspanne
29.39 49.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.93
- Eröffnung
- 32.81
- Bid
- 33.57
- Ask
- 33.87
- Tief
- 32.74
- Hoch
- 33.82
- Volumen
- 9.106 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.94%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.81%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -16.18%
- Jahresänderung
- -31.38%
