COUR: Coursera Inc
11.52 USD 0.20 (1.77%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COUR para hoje mudou para 1.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.33 e o mais alto foi 11.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coursera Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
COUR Notícias
Faixa diária
11.33 11.53
Faixa anual
5.76 13.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.32
- Open
- 11.46
- Bid
- 11.52
- Ask
- 11.82
- Low
- 11.33
- High
- 11.53
- Volume
- 510
- Mudança diária
- 1.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 72.71%
- Mudança anual
- 44.91%
