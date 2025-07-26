Valute / COUR
COUR: Coursera Inc
11.64 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COUR ha avuto una variazione del 0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.50 e ad un massimo di 11.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Coursera Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.50 11.73
Intervallo Annuale
5.76 13.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.59
- Apertura
- 11.65
- Bid
- 11.64
- Ask
- 11.94
- Minimo
- 11.50
- Massimo
- 11.73
- Volume
- 2.444 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.42%
20 settembre, sabato