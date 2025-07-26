QuotazioniSezioni
COUR: Coursera Inc

11.64 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COUR ha avuto una variazione del 0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.50 e ad un massimo di 11.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Coursera Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.50 11.73
Intervallo Annuale
5.76 13.55
Chiusura Precedente
11.59
Apertura
11.65
Bid
11.64
Ask
11.94
Minimo
11.50
Massimo
11.73
Volume
2.444 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.43%
Variazione Mensile
3.84%
Variazione Semestrale
74.51%
Variazione Annuale
46.42%
20 settembre, sabato