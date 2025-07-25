Currencies / COUR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COUR: Coursera Inc
11.06 USD 0.17 (1.56%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COUR exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.80 and at a high of 11.27.
Follow Coursera Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COUR News
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
- Coursera: Revenue Reacceleration Underway With More To Come (NYSE:COUR)
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Coursera stock
- Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Coursera Product Strategy: A Conversation
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Udemy: Poised For A 2026 Inflection Point
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Telsey reiterates Outperform rating on Coursera stock, citing GenAI benefits
- Coursera at KeyBanc Forum: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Coursera (COUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Coursera Stock We Don't?
- Coursera stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at BMO Capital
- Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- 5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Amphenol (NYSE:APH)
- Coursera stock price target raised to $12 from $11 at KeyBanc
- Coursera stock price target raised to $13 from $10 at RBC Capital
- Why Is Coursera Stock (COUR) Up 25% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Falls Over 1%; Phillips 66 Posts Upbeat Earnings - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Coursera's Upbeat Outlook Drives Stock Higher - Coursera (NYSE:COUR)
- K-12 Education Is Changing: Can Stride Lead the Next 25 Years?
Daily Range
10.80 11.27
Year Range
5.76 13.55
- Previous Close
- 10.89
- Open
- 10.95
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- Low
- 10.80
- High
- 11.27
- Volume
- 2.744 K
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.82%
- Year Change
- 39.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%