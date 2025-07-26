통화 / COUR
COUR: Coursera Inc
11.64 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COUR 환율이 오늘 0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.50이고 고가는 11.73이었습니다.
Coursera Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.50 11.73
년간 변동
5.76 13.55
- 이전 종가
- 11.59
- 시가
- 11.65
- Bid
- 11.64
- Ask
- 11.94
- 저가
- 11.50
- 고가
- 11.73
- 볼륨
- 2.444 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.43%
- 월 변동
- 3.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 74.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.42%
20 9월, 토요일